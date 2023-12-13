Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $10,000,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.53. The stock had a trading volume of 188,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,954. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

