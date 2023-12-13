California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,948 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $303,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $139.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.75, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

