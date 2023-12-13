California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,110 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $384,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.