California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $223,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $208.67 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

