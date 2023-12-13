California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 121,011 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 121,011 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $161,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

