California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,760 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 940,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $198,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.64 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $250.57. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

