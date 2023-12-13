California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,181 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $174,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

