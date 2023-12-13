California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,873 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758,112 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $370,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $574.97 and a 200 day moving average of $531.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

