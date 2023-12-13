California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,404 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,530,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $187,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 762.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 73,476 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Prologis by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 19,134 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

