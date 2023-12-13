California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,972 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $214,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.4% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8,867.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 97,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.