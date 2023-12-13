California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 47,866 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Applied Materials worth $202,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.