California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,754 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 51,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Oracle worth $316,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.