California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,576 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $596,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 38.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 126.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,360,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $910.13 and its 200 day moving average is $875.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,079.39.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

