Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 523,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,932. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

