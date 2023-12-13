Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

