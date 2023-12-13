Canadian Western Bank to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:CWB opened at C$30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.05. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.62.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

