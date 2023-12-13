Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

