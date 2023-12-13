Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $851,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,010.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

