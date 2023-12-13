CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,100 shares, an increase of 457.2% from the November 15th total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.9 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
