Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Down 12.9 %
Shares of CPIVF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
