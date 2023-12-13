Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

