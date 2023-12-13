Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
