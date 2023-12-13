Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.34. 338,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,062,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of -0.03.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

About Cassava Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

