Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,086. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.65.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

