Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,041 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 131.8% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 894,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Insider Activity

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.