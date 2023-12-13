CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,289 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.8% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 292.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

