CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

