CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.3% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

