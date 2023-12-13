CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,633 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

