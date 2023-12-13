CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.