CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

