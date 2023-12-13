CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 85 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.81 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day moving average of $249.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

