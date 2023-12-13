Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $129.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.06.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

