Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.72

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1490818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Celestica Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 50.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,360,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

