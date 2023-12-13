Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Centene worth $41,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,882,000 after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,412,000 after acquiring an additional 473,747 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. 427,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,227. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

