Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 722,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,369,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 119.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 225,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 122,727 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

