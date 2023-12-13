Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $193.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,768. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

