Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 2,246,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,009. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

