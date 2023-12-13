Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

