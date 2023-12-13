Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

SCD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 15,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

