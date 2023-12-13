Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 634,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

