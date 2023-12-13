Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 75,000 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,048 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $3,602,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $60,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 781.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 989,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87 and a beta of 1.63. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.03%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

