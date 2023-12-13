Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 2,405 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 91,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,072. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

