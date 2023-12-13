Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 3,242 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 6,907,587 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

