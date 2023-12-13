Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.4 %

LVS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. 1,280,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,795. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

