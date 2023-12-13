Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,550. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

