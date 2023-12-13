Chapin Davis Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,163. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

