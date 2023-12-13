Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. 326,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

