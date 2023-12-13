Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.09. 347,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

