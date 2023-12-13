Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 371,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,155. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

