Chapin Davis Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $618,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LW traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 202,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.